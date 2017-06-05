Stephen Robinson: Align Your Digital Workplace with Business Objectives
Every day, Stephen Robinson faces the challenge of how to transform the working environment for global food producer Cargill's 150,000 employees. As digital communications manager in Cargill's corporate affairs department, Robinson is responsible for "evolving and honing" the organization's internal digital strategy and intranet and heads the development of new digital workplace strategy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CMSWire.
Add your comments below
Minnetonka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clinton NEVER LIED
|14 hr
|FCC investigated ...
|1
|Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10)
|Jun 1
|from oliver
|28
|Trump supports NATO
|May 24
|FCC investigated ...
|1
|He is working
|May 24
|Hillary LOST
|1
|Doctor seeks to ease vaccine fears amid Minneso...
|May 16
|zippok
|11
|Inflatable boat
|May 10
|Meung07
|1
|Smart dude
|May 9
|Thousands
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnetonka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC