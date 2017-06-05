Stephen Robinson: Align Your Digital ...

Stephen Robinson: Align Your Digital Workplace with Business Objectives

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: CMSWire

Every day, Stephen Robinson faces the challenge of how to transform the working environment for global food producer Cargill's 150,000 employees. As digital communications manager in Cargill's corporate affairs department, Robinson is responsible for "evolving and honing" the organization's internal digital strategy and intranet and heads the development of new digital workplace strategy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CMSWire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnetonka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clinton NEVER LIED 14 hr FCC investigated ... 1
News Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10) Jun 1 from oliver 28
Trump supports NATO May 24 FCC investigated ... 1
He is working May 24 Hillary LOST 1
News Doctor seeks to ease vaccine fears amid Minneso... May 16 zippok 11
Inflatable boat May 10 Meung07 1
Smart dude May 9 Thousands 1
See all Minnetonka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnetonka Forum Now

Minnetonka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minnetonka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Minnetonka, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,656 • Total comments across all topics: 281,619,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC