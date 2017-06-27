Police ID man fatally shot at Minneto...

Police ID man fatally shot at Minnetonka storage business

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 25 Read more: Star Tribune

Thomas E. Luetzow, 58, of Minnetonka, was shot in the head and neck late Friday morning at the Public Mini Storage in the 2800 block of Hedberg Drive, according to the Hennepin County medical examiner's office. Arrested without incident in neighboring St. Louis Park in the killing was a 65-year-old man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnetonka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crook Book Tue Old Vet 1
Tech CEOs HAIL Trump Jun 20 London hit again 1
Is Section 8 housing vulnerable Jun 17 The Man 2
Clinton NEVER LIED Jun 12 FCC investigated ... 4
News Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10) Jun 1 from oliver 28
Trump supports NATO May '17 FCC investigated ... 1
He is working May '17 Hillary LOST 1
See all Minnetonka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnetonka Forum Now

Minnetonka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minnetonka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Minnetonka, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,275 • Total comments across all topics: 282,093,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC