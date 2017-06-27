Police ID man fatally shot at Minnetonka storage business
Thomas E. Luetzow, 58, of Minnetonka, was shot in the head and neck late Friday morning at the Public Mini Storage in the 2800 block of Hedberg Drive, according to the Hennepin County medical examiner's office. Arrested without incident in neighboring St. Louis Park in the killing was a 65-year-old man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnetonka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crook Book
|Tue
|Old Vet
|1
|Tech CEOs HAIL Trump
|Jun 20
|London hit again
|1
|Is Section 8 housing vulnerable
|Jun 17
|The Man
|2
|Clinton NEVER LIED
|Jun 12
|FCC investigated ...
|4
|Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10)
|Jun 1
|from oliver
|28
|Trump supports NATO
|May '17
|FCC investigated ...
|1
|He is working
|May '17
|Hillary LOST
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnetonka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC