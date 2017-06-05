Police Arrest Minnetonka High School ...

Police Arrest Minnetonka High School Student after Threats Made via Snapchat

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: KSTP

Minnetonka police said they have arrested a 17-year-old student after a "suspicious and threatening post" about Minnetonka High School was added to Snapchat. Police said they were notified Monday at 9:43 p.m. about the post.

