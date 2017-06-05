Police Arrest Minnetonka High School Student after Threats Made via Snapchat
Minnetonka police said they have arrested a 17-year-old student after a "suspicious and threatening post" about Minnetonka High School was added to Snapchat. Police said they were notified Monday at 9:43 p.m. about the post.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnetonka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clinton NEVER LIED
|Thu
|FCC investigated ...
|1
|Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10)
|Jun 1
|from oliver
|28
|Trump supports NATO
|May 24
|FCC investigated ...
|1
|He is working
|May 24
|Hillary LOST
|1
|Doctor seeks to ease vaccine fears amid Minneso...
|May 16
|zippok
|11
|Inflatable boat
|May 10
|Meung07
|1
|Smart dude
|May 9
|Thousands
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnetonka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC