Off-road bike trails may be in Minnetonka's future

Minnetonka's off-road bikers may soon have their own trails, now that the City Council has allotted $130,000 for their construction in 2018. One concept plan includes a couple of 2-mile trails, each 18 inches wide, in Civic Center Park and Big Willow Park and connected by a mile-long stretch of a commuter trail that runs along Minnetonka Boulevard.

