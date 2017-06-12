New Materials, Applications Among Hig...

New Materials, Applications Among Highlights of SPC Bioplastics Conference

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Plastics Technology

Advances in materials and applications were among the highlights of an action-packed full day new conference, Sustainable Packaging Coalition - SPC Bioplastics Converge, organized by the environmental non-profit GreenBlue last month in D.C. a- NatureWorks , Minnetonka, Minn., among others in the industry, has been aiming for solutions to single-serve beverage capsules that won't end up in landfills. The company has now come up with an Ingeo PLA multi-layer film capsule design that is said to provide a cost-effective compostable solution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnetonka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clinton NEVER LIED Mon FCC investigated ... 4
News Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10) Jun 1 from oliver 28
Trump supports NATO May 24 FCC investigated ... 1
He is working May 24 Hillary LOST 1
News Doctor seeks to ease vaccine fears amid Minneso... May 16 zippok 11
Inflatable boat May '17 Meung07 1
Smart dude May '17 Thousands 1
See all Minnetonka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnetonka Forum Now

Minnetonka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minnetonka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Minnetonka, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,992 • Total comments across all topics: 281,747,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC