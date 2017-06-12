New Materials, Applications Among Highlights of SPC Bioplastics Conference
Advances in materials and applications were among the highlights of an action-packed full day new conference, Sustainable Packaging Coalition - SPC Bioplastics Converge, organized by the environmental non-profit GreenBlue last month in D.C. a- NatureWorks , Minnetonka, Minn., among others in the industry, has been aiming for solutions to single-serve beverage capsules that won't end up in landfills. The company has now come up with an Ingeo PLA multi-layer film capsule design that is said to provide a cost-effective compostable solution.
