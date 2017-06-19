More Sex Trafficking Charges for Man Behind Multi-State Operation Run out of Lake Minnetonka Home
A man who was arrested at a Lake Minnetonka home May was charged with two counts of sex trafficking for a prostitution operation involving at least 35 women. "Trafficking young women into the sex trade is reprehensible," Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnetonka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tech CEOs HAIL Trump
|Jun 20
|London hit again
|1
|Is Section 8 housing vulnerable
|Jun 17
|The Man
|2
|Clinton NEVER LIED
|Jun 12
|FCC investigated ...
|4
|Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10)
|Jun 1
|from oliver
|28
|Trump supports NATO
|May '17
|FCC investigated ...
|1
|He is working
|May '17
|Hillary LOST
|1
|Doctor seeks to ease vaccine fears amid Minneso...
|May '17
|zippok
|11
Find what you want!
Search Minnetonka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC