More Sex Trafficking Charges for Man Behind Multi-State Operation Run out of Lake Minnetonka Home

A man who was arrested at a Lake Minnetonka home May was charged with two counts of sex trafficking for a prostitution operation involving at least 35 women. "Trafficking young women into the sex trade is reprehensible," Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said.

