Fixed-Income Spinoff Means Pine River Can Think About Ditching That Cumbersome 'Hedge Fund' Title
Earlier this week, we had the opportunity to discuss what might be the finest hedge fund exit in the past year: Steve Kuhn's sudden, philanthropically inspired kiss-off from Pine River Capital Management , which the two parties sealed - as is customary - with a lawsuit. Now Pine River is undergoing yet another notable split, though this time without the same acrimonious recriminations or millions in disputed pay: Pine River Capital Management plans to spin off a nearly $2 billion government bond-trading fund into a stand-alone firm Jan. 1, in what is likely to be one of the biggest new hedge-fund launches next year.
