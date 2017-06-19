Class 3A golf state tournament
Gallery: Chanhassen's Courtney Wedin lined up her ball on the second green during the first round of the girls Class 3A golf state tournament at the Bunker Hills Golf Course, Tuesday, June 13, 2017 in Coon Rapids, MN. Gallery: Edina's Grace Kellar found herself stuck between the trees on the fairway of the fifth hole during the first round of the girls Class 3A golf state tournament at the Bunker Hills Golf Course, Tuesday, June 13, 2017 in Coon Rapids, MN.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnetonka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tech CEOs HAIL Trump
|Jun 20
|London hit again
|1
|Is Section 8 housing vulnerable
|Jun 17
|The Man
|2
|Clinton NEVER LIED
|Jun 12
|FCC investigated ...
|4
|Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10)
|Jun 1
|from oliver
|28
|Trump supports NATO
|May 24
|FCC investigated ...
|1
|He is working
|May 24
|Hillary LOST
|1
|Doctor seeks to ease vaccine fears amid Minneso...
|May '17
|zippok
|11
Find what you want!
Search Minnetonka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC