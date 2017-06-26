Argument Leads to Fatal Shooting at Minnetonka, MN, Self-Storage Facility
An argument between two men at a Minnetonka, Minn., self-storage facility escalated into a fatal shooting on Friday morning. Thomas Edward Luetzow, 58, was shot in the head and neck just after 11 a.m. at a Public Storage location at 2825 Hedberg Drive, according to a source.
