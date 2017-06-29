Admirers recall Charley McCrossan as 'industry lion'
Charley McCrossan, who founded and nurtured C.S. McCrossan into one of the nation's top family-owned highway contractors, died Tuesday at age 91. McCrossan's industry peers remembered him Thursday as a principled leader and astute businessman who was dedicated to his family, the construction industry and his Maple Grove-based business. Even after McCrossan turned 90, he remained active in the family business he built from scratch with a modest personal investment.
