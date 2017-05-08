Why Ackerberg is proceeding with final MoZaic phase

Some "light environmental work" has already started on a surface parking lot at 2900 Fremont Ave. S. in Minneapolis, the site for the future MoZaic East office building in Uptown. Minneapolis' Uptown is best known for its restaurants, retail and entertainment, but it will get a major injection of speculative office space this summer when The Ackerberg Group starts the final phase of its MoZaic development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.