Why Ackerberg is proceeding with final MoZaic phase
Some "light environmental work" has already started on a surface parking lot at 2900 Fremont Ave. S. in Minneapolis, the site for the future MoZaic East office building in Uptown. Minneapolis' Uptown is best known for its restaurants, retail and entertainment, but it will get a major injection of speculative office space this summer when The Ackerberg Group starts the final phase of its MoZaic development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.
Add your comments below
Minnetonka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slumberland OR IKEA
|Apr 29
|Waikiki Vermin
|2
|Mslms multlation measels
|Apr 23
|Space ace
|4
|UnitedHealth raises quarterly dividend 30 percent (May '11)
|Mar '16
|Ha Ha Ha Ha
|6
|Alleged Minnesota rape victim featured in PBS d... (Jun '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|8
|Minnesota Valley Warriors, Minor League Footbal... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|minnesotavalleywa...
|1
|Minnesota Gardens opening in Chaska (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|mngardens
|1
|Holocaust child survivors mark 70 years since u... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Fact
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnetonka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC