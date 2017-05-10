This year's designer showcase home wi...

This year's designer showcase home will be a massive new house on Lake Minnetonka

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 6 Read more: Star Tribune

A rite of spring, the designer showcase home, has been pushed back to October this year. But it promises to be worth the wait because it's a huge, brand-new house on Lake Minnetonka in Orono.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnetonka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor seeks to ease vaccine fears amid Minneso... 23 hr LMAO 3
Inflatable boat Wed Meung07 1
Smart dude May 9 Thousands 1
Slumberland OR IKEA Apr 29 Waikiki Vermin 2
Mslms multlation measels Apr 23 Space ace 4
News UnitedHealth raises quarterly dividend 30 percent (May '11) Mar '16 Ha Ha Ha Ha 6
News Alleged Minnesota rape victim featured in PBS d... (Jun '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 8
See all Minnetonka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnetonka Forum Now

Minnetonka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minnetonka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Minnetonka, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,859 • Total comments across all topics: 280,979,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC