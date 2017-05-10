This year's designer showcase home will be a massive new house on Lake Minnetonka
A rite of spring, the designer showcase home, has been pushed back to October this year. But it promises to be worth the wait because it's a huge, brand-new house on Lake Minnetonka in Orono.
