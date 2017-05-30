Target asks Minnetonka to delay vote ...

Target asks Minnetonka to delay vote on planned liquor store

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: Star Tribune

After shopping in the Otsego Super Target Wednesday afternoon, Geralynn Rhoades of Princeton stepped into the liquor store to pick up some champagne to celebrate the new year. Sensing the reluctance of Minnetonka leaders to permit another liquor store in their city, Target Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnetonka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10) Jun 1 from oliver 28
Trump supports NATO May 24 FCC investigated ... 1
He is working May 24 Hillary LOST 1
News Doctor seeks to ease vaccine fears amid Minneso... May 16 zippok 11
Inflatable boat May 10 Meung07 1
Smart dude May 9 Thousands 1
News UnitedHealth raises quarterly dividend 30 percent (May '11) Mar '16 Ha Ha Ha Ha 6
See all Minnetonka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnetonka Forum Now

Minnetonka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minnetonka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
 

Minnetonka, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,351 • Total comments across all topics: 281,538,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC