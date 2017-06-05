School bus driver jailed, suspected of being on drugs when she dropped kids in New Hope

A bus driver spotted Wednesday morning driving erratically while taking special-needs youngsters to school in New Hope was stopped by the State Patrol and jailed on suspicion of being high on drugs. Soon after dropping off seven grade-schoolers at the North Education Center Academy, Connie J. Krystofiak, 66, of Hopkins, was pulled over near Interstate 394 and Hopkins Crossroad in Minnetonka thanks to a witness who reported the driver having difficulty staying on the road, according to the State Patrol.

