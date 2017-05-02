Nation's first law requiring carbon monoxide detectors on boats takes effect
The law, known as " Sophia's Law ," now requires marine-certified carbon monoxide detectors on all covered motorboats with an enclosed area for sleeping and a galley with a sink and toilet compartments. The detectors can be either hardwired or battery operated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boating Industry.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnetonka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slumberland OR IKEA
|Apr 29
|Waikiki Vermin
|2
|Mslms multlation measels
|Apr 23
|Space ace
|4
|UnitedHealth raises quarterly dividend 30 percent (May '11)
|Mar '16
|Ha Ha Ha Ha
|6
|Alleged Minnesota rape victim featured in PBS d... (Jun '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|8
|Minnesota Valley Warriors, Minor League Footbal... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|minnesotavalleywa...
|1
|Minnesota Gardens opening in Chaska (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|mngardens
|1
|Holocaust child survivors mark 70 years since u... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Fact
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnetonka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC