Nation's first law requiring carbon monoxide detectors on boats takes effect

The law, known as " Sophia's Law ," now requires marine-certified carbon monoxide detectors on all covered motorboats with an enclosed area for sleeping and a galley with a sink and toilet compartments. The detectors can be either hardwired or battery operated.

