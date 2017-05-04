Minnetonka council votes 5-0 to allow...

Minnetonka council votes 5-0 to allow Total Wine outlet

Tuesday May 2 Read more: Star Tribune

Total Wine has overcome an earlier rejection and won approval to open one of its warehouse-sized outlets in Minnetonka. The City Council voted 5-0 on Monday in favor of the national retailer locating in the Ridgedale Festival Center, where a Golfsmith once did business, just north of Interstate 394 and east of Interstate 494.

