Isaiah Bischoff, 14-year-old filmmaker, to premiere documentary on climate change camp
All in the Circle nature camp teaches a love of nature, kindness for others, and the science of climate change. All in the Circle is an annual two-week retreat that teaches kids to love nature and be kind to each other while learning the science behind climate change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnetonka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slumberland OR IKEA
|Apr 29
|Waikiki Vermin
|2
|Mslms multlation measels
|Apr 23
|Space ace
|4
|UnitedHealth raises quarterly dividend 30 percent (May '11)
|Mar '16
|Ha Ha Ha Ha
|6
|Alleged Minnesota rape victim featured in PBS d... (Jun '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|8
|Minnesota Valley Warriors, Minor League Footbal... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|minnesotavalleywa...
|1
|Minnesota Gardens opening in Chaska (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|mngardens
|1
|Holocaust child survivors mark 70 years since u... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Fact
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnetonka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC