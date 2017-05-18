Hennepin County awards nearly $5M in housing grants
On May 2, the county's Housing and Redevelopment Authority awarded $2.75 million to projects that promise to create affordable housing, and gave $2.2 million to developments springing up along transit lines. Aeon plans a 70-unit, mixed-income apartment building at 3001 Fourth St. SE in Minneapolis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.
Add your comments below
Minnetonka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor seeks to ease vaccine fears amid Minneso...
|May 16
|zippok
|11
|Inflatable boat
|May 10
|Meung07
|1
|Smart dude
|May 9
|Thousands
|1
|Slumberland OR IKEA
|Apr 29
|Waikiki Vermin
|2
|Mslms multlation measels
|Apr 23
|Space ace
|4
|UnitedHealth raises quarterly dividend 30 percent (May '11)
|Mar '16
|Ha Ha Ha Ha
|6
|Alleged Minnesota rape victim featured in PBS d... (Jun '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|8
Find what you want!
Search Minnetonka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC