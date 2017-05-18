Costs of Southwest LRT may shift to H...

Costs of Southwest LRT may shift to Hennepin County

Tuesday May 9 Read more: Star Tribune

An agreement to dissolve a local transit board means Hennepin County will be called on to contribute an additional $103.5 million toward construction of the $1.9 billion Southwest light rail line. The Hennepin County Regional Railroad Authority has already signed on to contribute about $186 million for Southwest.

