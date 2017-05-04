Cities concerned dozens of bills in State Legislature could undermine their decisionmaking
Dozens of cities across Minnesota are passing resolutions opposing bills introduced in the Legislature that they say would strip away the decisionmaking powers of local government. The resolutions, sent out in March by the League of Minnesota Cities, point to more than 30 bills proposed by legislators this session.
Minnetonka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slumberland OR IKEA
|Apr 29
|Waikiki Vermin
|2
|Mslms multlation measels
|Apr 23
|Space ace
|4
|UnitedHealth raises quarterly dividend 30 percent (May '11)
|Mar '16
|Ha Ha Ha Ha
|6
|Alleged Minnesota rape victim featured in PBS d... (Jun '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|8
|Minnesota Valley Warriors, Minor League Footbal... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|minnesotavalleywa...
|1
|Minnesota Gardens opening in Chaska (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|mngardens
|1
|Holocaust child survivors mark 70 years since u... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Fact
|1
