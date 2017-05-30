Charges: Wayzata couple ran national sex trafficking ring from Lake Minnetonka home
A Wayzata pair suspected of running a national underage sex trafficking ring from the shores of Lake Minnetonka to California and Hawaii, and concealing their crimes with a shell business, have been charged with several felonies. Washington County prosecutors allege that Ricky Arlen Turner, 28, and Brittany Marie Harenza, 25, used the dating link on Backpage.com to advertise girls and women for prostitution.
