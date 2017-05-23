Bacon takes center stage in cheeseburger at Erik the Red in downtown Mpls.
The burger: In just about any other instance, the beef patty on the "Thor's Burger" at Erik the Red might be viewed as waifish. Paltry, even.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnetonka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|He is working
|7 hr
|Hillary LOST
|1
|Doctor seeks to ease vaccine fears amid Minneso...
|May 16
|zippok
|11
|Inflatable boat
|May 10
|Meung07
|1
|Smart dude
|May 9
|Thousands
|1
|Slumberland OR IKEA
|Apr 29
|Waikiki Vermin
|2
|UnitedHealth raises quarterly dividend 30 percent (May '11)
|Mar '16
|Ha Ha Ha Ha
|6
|Alleged Minnesota rape victim featured in PBS d... (Jun '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|8
Find what you want!
Search Minnetonka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC