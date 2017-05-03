West metro briefs: Work restoring Lake Minnetonka American Indian burial mounds continues
The Hennepin County Board is expected next week to approve $700,000 to repair and restore ancient American Indian burial mounds found near Lake Minnetonka. In 2015, bulldozers unearthed burial mounds as reconstruction began on Bushaway Road, part of County Road 101.
