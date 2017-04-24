West metro briefs: St. Louis Park looking to discontinue primary election
The City Council last week approved the first reading of an ordinance that would eliminate local primary elections, which are held to narrow the field if three or more candidates file for an elected office. If the amended law goes into effect, all candidates would be placed on the general election ballot.
