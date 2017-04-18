UnitedHealth Bets on Medicare, Medica...

UnitedHealth Bets on Medicare, Medicaid After Obamacare Exit

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: Bloomberg

The company has added more than a million customers in its federally-funded Medicare and Medicaid businesses since Dec. 31, bringing the total in the company's public programs and seniors unit to 14.9 million, it said in a statement Tuesday announcing first-quarter results. It had a total medical membership of 49.3 million people, even after largely quitting the Affordable Care Act's markets that many insurers once regarded as a source of millions of new customers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnetonka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mslms multlation measels 7 hr Libertards got no... 1
Review: Halvorson's (Jun '11) Mar 24 KSW162 28
Why Mar 24 Boycott Shyit wtr... 2
News UnitedHealth raises quarterly dividend 30 percent (May '11) Mar '16 Ha Ha Ha Ha 6
News Alleged Minnesota rape victim featured in PBS d... (Jun '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 8
Minnesota Valley Warriors, Minor League Footbal... (Jul '15) Jul '15 minnesotavalleywa... 1
Minnesota Gardens opening in Chaska (Mar '15) Mar '15 mngardens 1
See all Minnetonka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnetonka Forum Now

Minnetonka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minnetonka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Minnetonka, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,332 • Total comments across all topics: 280,469,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC