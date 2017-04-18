UnitedHealth Bets on Medicare, Medicaid After Obamacare Exit
The company has added more than a million customers in its federally-funded Medicare and Medicaid businesses since Dec. 31, bringing the total in the company's public programs and seniors unit to 14.9 million, it said in a statement Tuesday announcing first-quarter results. It had a total medical membership of 49.3 million people, even after largely quitting the Affordable Care Act's markets that many insurers once regarded as a source of millions of new customers.
