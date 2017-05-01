Sean Goldsworthy named boys' hockey coach at Minnetonka
Former St. Olaf men's hockey coach Sean Goldsworthy has been named the boys' hockey coach at Minnetonka High School. Goldsworthy, the son of Minnesota North Stars standout Bill Goldsworthy, coached the Oles from 1997-2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
