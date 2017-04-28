Sartell man killed on Twin Cities hig...

Sartell man killed on Twin Cities highway

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: St. Cloud Times

Sartell man killed on Twin Cities highway He rolled his truck, then was hit trying to cross the freeway on foot Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://www.sctimes.com/story/news/local/2017/04/28/sartell-man-killed-twin-cities-highway/101018032/ A Sartell man was killed early Friday after he rolled his vehicle in Minnetonka then was hit by a car as he tried to cross the freeway, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. He was identified as Jeremy Daniel Larson, 31. The Patrol said he was driving north on Interstate Highway 494 south of Oakland Road when he lost control of the pickup he was driving, left the road and rolled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Cloud Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnetonka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Slumberland OR IKEA Thu Libertards got no... 1
Mslms multlation measels Apr 23 Space ace 4
Review: Halvorson's (Jun '11) Mar '17 KSW162 28
Why Mar '17 Boycott Shyit wtr... 2
News UnitedHealth raises quarterly dividend 30 percent (May '11) Mar '16 Ha Ha Ha Ha 6
News Alleged Minnesota rape victim featured in PBS d... (Jun '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 8
Minnesota Valley Warriors, Minor League Footbal... (Jul '15) Jul '15 minnesotavalleywa... 1
See all Minnetonka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnetonka Forum Now

Minnetonka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minnetonka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Minnetonka, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,943 • Total comments across all topics: 280,634,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC