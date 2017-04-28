Sartell man killed on Twin Cities highway He rolled his truck, then was hit trying to cross the freeway on foot Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://www.sctimes.com/story/news/local/2017/04/28/sartell-man-killed-twin-cities-highway/101018032/ A Sartell man was killed early Friday after he rolled his vehicle in Minnetonka then was hit by a car as he tried to cross the freeway, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. He was identified as Jeremy Daniel Larson, 31. The Patrol said he was driving north on Interstate Highway 494 south of Oakland Road when he lost control of the pickup he was driving, left the road and rolled.

