Minnetonka affordable housing project draws criticism from neighbors
A proposed affordable housing complex in Minnetonka has riled up its potential neighbors, who say the building would not fit with either the look or scale of nearby residences. The three-story, 54-unit complex has been proposed for city-owned adjacent commercial properties along Shady Oak Road, which serves as a border between Minnetonka and Hopkins.
