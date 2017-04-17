Minnetonka affordable housing project...

Minnetonka affordable housing project draws criticism from neighbors

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Star Tribune

A proposed affordable housing complex in Minnetonka has riled up its potential neighbors, who say the building would not fit with either the look or scale of nearby residences. The three-story, 54-unit complex has been proposed for city-owned adjacent commercial properties along Shady Oak Road, which serves as a border between Minnetonka and Hopkins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnetonka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Halvorson's (Jun '11) Mar 24 KSW162 28
Why Mar 24 Boycott Shyit wtr... 2
News UnitedHealth raises quarterly dividend 30 percent (May '11) Mar '16 Ha Ha Ha Ha 6
News Alleged Minnesota rape victim featured in PBS d... (Jun '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 8
Minnesota Valley Warriors, Minor League Footbal... (Jul '15) Jul '15 minnesotavalleywa... 1
Minnesota Gardens opening in Chaska (Mar '15) Mar '15 mngardens 1
News Holocaust child survivors mark 70 years since u... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Fact 1
See all Minnetonka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnetonka Forum Now

Minnetonka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minnetonka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Minnetonka, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,857 • Total comments across all topics: 280,380,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC