Minnesotans show off 70 years of prom photos
Gallery: Stacy and Dan Mott before the 1974 prom at Southwest High School in Minneapolis. They've been married since 1980.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnetonka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slumberland OR IKEA
|Sat
|Waikiki Vermin
|2
|Mslms multlation measels
|Apr 23
|Space ace
|4
|UnitedHealth raises quarterly dividend 30 percent (May '11)
|Mar '16
|Ha Ha Ha Ha
|6
|Alleged Minnesota rape victim featured in PBS d... (Jun '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|8
|Minnesota Valley Warriors, Minor League Footbal... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|minnesotavalleywa...
|1
|Minnesota Gardens opening in Chaska (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|mngardens
|1
|Holocaust child survivors mark 70 years since u... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Fact
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnetonka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC