Make it your own
Most renters don't invest a lot of time or money on decorating their apartments, especially when they don't plan to stay long. When the interior designer, owner of a Minnetonka, Minn., design firm, found herself between homes, she pulled out all the stops to make her temporary rental her own.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnetonka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Halvorson's (Jun '11)
|Mar 24
|KSW162
|28
|Why
|Mar 24
|Boycott Shyit wtr...
|2
|Review: Salon Entourage
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Obama
|Dec '16
|Obama would have WON
|1
|UnitedHealth raises quarterly dividend 30 percent (May '11)
|Mar '16
|Ha Ha Ha Ha
|6
|Alleged Minnesota rape victim featured in PBS d... (Jun '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|8
|Minnesota Valley Warriors, Minor League Footbal... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|minnesotavalleywa...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnetonka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC