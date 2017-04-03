Lose a wall in your home, gain a dream kitchen
What's standing between you and your dream kitchen? Often, it's a wall - a relic from the days when a separate dining room was a must-have in every home. Today, formal meals have gone the way of the rotary phone in most households, and a room just for dining seems like a waste of precious space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnetonka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Halvorson's (Jun '11)
|Mar 24
|KSW162
|28
|Why
|Mar 24
|Boycott Shyit wtr...
|2
|Review: Salon Entourage
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Obama
|Dec '16
|Obama would have WON
|1
|UnitedHealth raises quarterly dividend 30 percent (May '11)
|Mar '16
|Ha Ha Ha Ha
|6
|Alleged Minnesota rape victim featured in PBS d... (Jun '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|8
|Minnesota Valley Warriors, Minor League Footbal... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|minnesotavalleywa...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnetonka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC