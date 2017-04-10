Iowa's Biggest Insurer Quits ObamaCare

Iowa's Biggest Insurer Quits ObamaCare

Yet another insurer is calling it quits on ObamaCare. This time, the bad news comes from Iowa, where the state's biggest insurer, Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield, announced it would stop selling policies on the state health exchange in 2018.

