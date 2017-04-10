Highly select property from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, to be offered at Clars
Clars Auction Gallery will present the third installment of select property from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, on Sunday, April 23rd at their Fine Art, Decorative Art, Furniture, Jewelry/Timepieces and Asian Art Auction. Strong global interest in the MET collection presented in their February and March sales surpassed all expectations realizing over $350,000.
