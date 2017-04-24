Edina Could Become 1st City in Minnesota to Raise Age Limit to Buy Tobacco Products
On Wednesday, Edina City Council members listened to residents voice their concerns about a proposed ordinance that would raise the age requirement from 18 to 21 to buy tobacco-related products. Several students from Edina High School, parents and medical professionals spoke at the meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnetonka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slumberland OR IKEA
|Thu
|Libertards got no...
|1
|Mslms multlation measels
|Apr 23
|Space ace
|4
|Review: Halvorson's (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|KSW162
|28
|Why
|Mar '17
|Boycott Shyit wtr...
|2
|UnitedHealth raises quarterly dividend 30 percent (May '11)
|Mar '16
|Ha Ha Ha Ha
|6
|Alleged Minnesota rape victim featured in PBS d... (Jun '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|8
|Minnesota Valley Warriors, Minor League Footbal... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|minnesotavalleywa...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnetonka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC