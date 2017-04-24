Edina Could Become 1st City in Minnes...

Edina Could Become 1st City in Minnesota to Raise Age Limit to Buy Tobacco Products

Wednesday Apr 19

On Wednesday, Edina City Council members listened to residents voice their concerns about a proposed ordinance that would raise the age requirement from 18 to 21 to buy tobacco-related products. Several students from Edina High School, parents and medical professionals spoke at the meeting.

