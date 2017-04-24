EB-5 likely to be extended again; deadline looms
Once again Congress is poised to decide the fate of the EB-5 program that enables foreign investors - many of whom are Chinese - to pump between $500,000 and $1 million into US projects that create jobs in return for visas. EB-5 is scheduled to expire on Friday unless Congress acts.
