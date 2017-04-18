Doctor prescribed oxycodone for Prince in another name

ET obtained court documents on Monday in the death investigation of the singer, and the results of the search warrant shows that bottles of opioid painkillers were found throughout Prince's Paisley Park compound in Chanhassen, Minnesota. The newly released documents - which included multiple affidavits and search warrants - also revealed that prescription medications, particularly other opioids, were found in containers such as vitamin bottles in locations around Prince's home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.