Denying payment reduces rate of early elective deliveries

Implementation of a program denying payment to providers for unnecessary early elective delivery is associated with a reduction in the rate of early elective deliveries, according to a study published in the March issue of Health Affairs . Heather M. Dahlen, Ph.D., from the Medica Research Institute in Minnetonka, Minn., and colleagues examined the impact of a policy implemented by Texas Medicaid in 2011 to deny payment to providers for early elective delivery.

