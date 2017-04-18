Charges: Minnetonka gas station workers swapping cigarettes for sex with 14-year-old girl
Employees at a Minnetonka gas station coerced a 14-year-old girl into committing sex acts in exchange for cigarettes numerous times late last year, according to charges filed Thursday. Erwin J. Kruk, 26, of Eden Prairie, Deandre J. Boyd, 21, of St. Louis Park, and Jammie D. Lee, 44, of Minnetonka, were charged in Hennepin County District Court with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and an additional felony for hiring a young teen for sex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnetonka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Halvorson's (Jun '11)
|Mar 24
|KSW162
|28
|Why
|Mar 24
|Boycott Shyit wtr...
|2
|UnitedHealth raises quarterly dividend 30 percent (May '11)
|Mar '16
|Ha Ha Ha Ha
|6
|Alleged Minnesota rape victim featured in PBS d... (Jun '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|8
|Minnesota Valley Warriors, Minor League Footbal... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|minnesotavalleywa...
|1
|Minnesota Gardens opening in Chaska (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|mngardens
|1
|Holocaust child survivors mark 70 years since u... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Fact
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnetonka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC