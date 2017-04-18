Charges: Minnetonka gas station worke...

Charges: Minnetonka gas station workers swapping cigarettes for sex with 14-year-old girl

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Star Tribune

Employees at a Minnetonka gas station coerced a 14-year-old girl into committing sex acts in exchange for cigarettes numerous times late last year, according to charges filed Thursday. Erwin J. Kruk, 26, of Eden Prairie, Deandre J. Boyd, 21, of St. Louis Park, and Jammie D. Lee, 44, of Minnetonka, were charged in Hennepin County District Court with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and an additional felony for hiring a young teen for sex.

