Pitch to halt federal funding for Sou...

Pitch to halt federal funding for Southwest LRT is preposterous

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Star Tribune

A rendering of a train on the planned Southwest Light Rail line passing over the Kenilworth lagoon in Minneapolis. Eighty-four Republican Minnesota legislators have signed a letter urging the Trump administration to deny a federal matching grant that would pay for about half of the $1.9 billion project between Minneapolis and Eden Prairie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnetonka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Halvorson's (Jun '11) Mar 24 KSW162 28
Why Mar 24 Boycott Shyit wtr... 2
Review: Salon Entourage Feb '17 Anonymous 1
Obama Dec '16 Obama would have WON 1
News UnitedHealth raises quarterly dividend 30 percent (May '11) Mar '16 Ha Ha Ha Ha 6
News Alleged Minnesota rape victim featured in PBS d... (Jun '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 8
Minnesota Valley Warriors, Minor League Footbal... (Jul '15) Jul '15 minnesotavalleywa... 1
See all Minnetonka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnetonka Forum Now

Minnetonka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minnetonka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Hong Kong
 

Minnetonka, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,746 • Total comments across all topics: 279,969,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC