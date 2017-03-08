Minnesota man shoots sister's boyfrie...

Minnesota man shoots sister's boyfriend changing tire

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Power Players: Jared Kushner brings his favorite lady some coffee as he and wife Ivanka Trump step out dressed to impress for International Women's Day Watched by the 'Weeping Angels': How Samsung TV viewers were 'recorded via their sets by US spies who hacked into devices with a virus named after eerie Doctor Who villains' German government demands answers from the US over WikiLeaks' claims there is a CIA listening post in Frankfurt as it attempts to verify leaked documents Who's the new mole? FBI prepares hunt for the source of CIA documents published by WikiLeaks after latest catastrophic breach for the US intelligence community CIA has stolen spying techniques from Russia allowing it to carry out 'false flag' attacks which fool targets into thinking they've been hacked by the Kremlin, WikiLeaks documents reveal 'There are some bad people who have Samsung TVs': Ex-CIA chief says spy ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnetonka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Salon Entourage Feb 5 Anonymous 1
Obama Dec '16 Obama would have WON 1
News Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08) Dec '16 Linda 106
Beat Mn Pass with Goober rider Dec '16 Ellison ISIS Muslim 9
News 1 person injured in 2 a.m. shooting at St. Loui... Dec '16 Drumpf 2
Trump saves 1000 jobs Nov '16 Obamas comments 1
OSU Shooter was Sam Olie stabber Nov '16 Obamas comments 1
See all Minnetonka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnetonka Forum Now

Minnetonka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minnetonka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Minnetonka, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,081 • Total comments across all topics: 279,402,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC