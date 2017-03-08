Marcus Hallmark Charged in Fatal Park...

Marcus Hallmark Charged in Fatal Park-and-Ride Shooting

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: KSTP

Marcus Hallmark, the 25-year-old Columbia Heights man accused of a fatal shooting Friday night at a Minnetonka park-and-ride, has been charged with second-degree murder. According to the criminal complaint, Russ was the boyfriend of Hallmark's sister.

