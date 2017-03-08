Marcus Hallmark Charged in Fatal Park-and-Ride Shooting
Marcus Hallmark, the 25-year-old Columbia Heights man accused of a fatal shooting Friday night at a Minnetonka park-and-ride, has been charged with second-degree murder. According to the criminal complaint, Russ was the boyfriend of Hallmark's sister.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnetonka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Salon Entourage
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Obama
|Dec '16
|Obama would have WON
|1
|Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|Linda
|106
|Beat Mn Pass with Goober rider
|Dec '16
|Ellison ISIS Muslim
|9
|1 person injured in 2 a.m. shooting at St. Loui...
|Dec '16
|Drumpf
|2
|Trump saves 1000 jobs
|Nov '16
|Obamas comments
|1
|OSU Shooter was Sam Olie stabber
|Nov '16
|Obamas comments
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnetonka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC