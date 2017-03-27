Loch retires from daycare
Thursday, March 30, Mary Loch will close the doors of her Watkins daycare after 11 years. April 1, a family from Minnetonka will arrive to haul away everything from her daycare, having purchased all her toys, equipment, and even the pots and pans from the kitchen.
