Hopkins schools chief selected as Edina's new superintendent
John Schultz, current superintendent of the Hopkins School District, slipped under the wire late Thursday to win the Edina school board's backing as that district's new superintendent. The board had recommended adding Schultz to the race just last week, but in the end, he prevailed over Eric Schneider, the Minnetonka School District's director of instruction.
Read more at Star Tribune.
