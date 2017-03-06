Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office pursues relocating from downtown Minneapolis to Minnetonka
Minnesota's largest medical examiner's office is looking to move to Minnetonka, with plans to build a $58 million facility there. Hennepin County leaders recently notified Minnetonka officials that they're pursuing plans to build a 67,000-square-foot regional medical examiner's facility on a wooded 167-acre site the county owns near Interstate 494 and County Road 62. The site is part of the property belonging to the county's Home School, which houses juveniles committed there by the courts.
