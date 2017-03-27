Dismissals mount among exotic car dri...

Dismissals mount among exotic car drivers accused of topping 100 mph in pack on I-394

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Star Tribune

Charges have been thrown out for another of the 12 exotic car drivers ticketed for a high-speed cruise last spring on Interstate 394. Dung M. Nguyen, 38, of Brooklyn Park, had his case dismissed last week by Hennepin County District Judge Nancy Brasel, who ruled that the State Patrol lieutenant who was on the call "did not see [Nguyen] violate any law and ... he could not identify this defendant as part of any group of cars that was speeding."

