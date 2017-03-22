Designer knows how to add personality...

Designer knows how to add personality to temporary quarters

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 11 Read more: Hawk Eye

Designer Sue Hunter photographed at her apartment in Minnetonka, Minn., which she decorated in contemporary style with "French flair." Peel-and-stick decals in a fleur-de-lis pattern add visual interest to generic cabinets and backsplash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnetonka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Salon Entourage Feb '17 Anonymous 1
Obama Dec '16 Obama would have WON 1
News Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08) Dec '16 Linda 106
Beat Mn Pass with Goober rider Dec '16 Ellison ISIS Muslim 9
News UnitedHealth raises quarterly dividend 30 percent (May '11) Mar '16 Ha Ha Ha Ha 6
News Alleged Minnesota rape victim featured in PBS d... (Jun '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 8
Minnesota Valley Warriors, Minor League Footbal... (Jul '15) Jul '15 minnesotavalleywa... 1
See all Minnetonka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnetonka Forum Now

Minnetonka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minnetonka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Minnetonka, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,145 • Total comments across all topics: 279,757,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC