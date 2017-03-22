Cop's stolen gun was murder weapon in Minnetonka park and ride killing

The suspect charged with shooting and killing a man in a Minnetonka park and ride earlier this month allegedly used a gun stolen from a police officer to carry out the crime, according to a search warrant. A Hastings police officer reported that a black Ruger .380 handgun had been taken from his residence in Farmington on March 2, the day before Marcus Hallmark allegedly shot 32-year-old Thomas John Russ in the head as the two were fixing a flat tire in a Metro Transit parking ramp off Interstate 394 at the Hopkins Crossroad interchange.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.