Cases dismissed against 2 drivers allegedly in pack of exotic cars topping 100 mph on I-394
Two motorists ticketed for being among a large group of exotic cars driving more than 100 miles per hour in a pack along Interstate 394 last spring have had their cases dismissed. Goran Vejzovic, 34, of Columbia Heights, and John A. Biancini, 67, of Vadnais Heights, had thrown out misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and careless driving, and a petty misdemeanor speeding count.
