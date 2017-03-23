Breaking the Ice: Listening is key to communicating for Rep. Pryor
As a communications consultant Rep. Laurie Pryor, DFL-Minnetonka, emphasized listening as she worked with groups and organizations on problem solving and team building. Pryor, now retired, nonetheless is applying her professional experience in her new role as a freshman representative.
