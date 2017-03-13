Big changes predicted for commercial ...

Big changes predicted for commercial real estate

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Finance and Commerce

A consultant who predicts a 2018 end to the current commercial real estate cycle says the industry will see fewer office and retail property sales, but more multifamily sales as millennials eschew homeownership. Christopher Lee, president and CEO of Los Angeles-based commercial real estate consultancy CEL & Associates, said the industry shift is a based in part on "generational" factors.

